ST. LOUIS – The recipients of a massive, nine-figure settlement as a result of the Rams leaving St. Louis have come to an agreement on how to split the money.

In November 2021, the National Football League announced a $790 million settlement in a lawsuit involving the Rams and St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.

Rams owner Enos “Stanley” Kroenke is paying $571 million for absconding to Los Angeles with the franchise. All 32 NFL teams are also on the hook for $7.5 million to make up the difference.

Under the agreement, the City of St. Louis will receive $280 million, with $30 million going toward the St. Louis Regional Convention and Visitors Commission. St. Louis County will receive $169 million. The Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority will receive $70 million.