Brandon Miller scored 20 points, most of them in the second half to lead 4th ranked Alabama to a 72-61 win over #25 Mizzou in the semi-final round of the SEC Tournament on Saturday in Nashville, TN. D’Moi Hodge led the Tigers in scoring with a game high 21 points. His falling out of bounds three point at the end of the first half got Mizzou to just down two, 31-29 to the Crimson Tide. Miller along with Noah Clowney (19 points) keyed the second half for Alabama. Deandre Gholston scored 17 points for Missouri. Kobe Brown was held to just six points in the game.

The Tigers (24-9) now await the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday at 5:00 PM to find out where and who they will begin their tourney run.