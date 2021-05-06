Albert Pujols designated for assignment by Angels

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Albert Pujols #5 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim watches as his career home run number 600 clears the wall, a grand slam in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 3, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– Albert Pujols, the Cardinals slugger who left St. Louis following the 2011 World Championship season to sign a 10-year contract with the Angels, has been designated for assignment, ending his Angels career.

The #Angels announced today that the Club has designated Albert Pujols for assignment. pic.twitter.com/SCRz78kXcf — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 6, 2021

At the beginning of the season, there was a brief social media storm when Pujols’ wife suggested that he would in fact retire at season’s end. The family backed off the idea soon after.

Pujols is hitting .198, with 14 hits in 86 at-bats for Los Angeles, but does have five home runs for the Angels.

The news of his departure from Los Angeles came up during Thursday afternoon’s broadcast of the Cardinals game against the New York Mets.

Albert Pujols is reportedly being released by the Angels today. @bthompson48: "That is big news. … He's the best player I've ever seen."



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

App: Bally Sports app#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/UsPIOzZ2ze — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) May 6, 2021

“The Angels Organization proudly signed Albert Pujols in 2011, and are honored that he has worn an Angels jersey for nearly half of his Hall-of-Fame Career. Albert’s historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true Superstar. Since his Rookie of the Year Season in 2001, Albert and his wife Deidre have generously given their time and resources to countless charities throughout the world. We are thankful to the entire Pujols Family,” said Angels owner Arte Moreno in a statement.

Under MLB rules, “When a player’s contract is designated for assignment — often abbreviated “DFA” — that player is immediately removed from his club’s 40-man roster. Within seven days of the transaction, the player can either be traded or placed on irrevocable outright waivers.”

Pujols also signed a personal services contract with the Angels as part of the deal upon leaving St. Louis. It is unclear what Thursday’s news for that arrangement.