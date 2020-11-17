Alex Pietrangelo’s new $6 million Las Vegas estate, putting green and 16 car garage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Alex Pietrangelo, former Blues player and current Golden Knight defenseman, has bought an 8,321-square-foot house in his new home city.

Pietrangelo paid about $6 million for the estate on the half-acre lot. The house went on the market priced at $6.2 million according to Zillow.

The home is outfitted with a 55-plus-foot-long pool, a putting green, three fire pits and a game room. Las Vegas developer Frank Maretti was the seller on the deal and he says the home also has a below-ground garage that can fit about 16 cars.

Pietrangelo, 30, signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Golden Knights in October after playing the first 12 years of his career with the St. Louis Blues.