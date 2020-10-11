Alex Smith plays in first NFL game since grueling injury, rehab

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The race for the National Football League’s Comeback Player of the Year should be over, after what’s happened in Week 5.

Alex Smith, the former Kansas City Chiefs QB who suffered a horrendous leg injury in November 2018 with the then-Washington Redskins, a leg injury which nearly cost his ability to walk, and worse, was activated for the first time since on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. He entered the game near the end of the first half when starter Kyle Allen was hurt, and completed his first pass.

Alex Smith completes his first pass with his family in attendance. #WashingtonFootball



📺: #LARvsWAS on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/BGCKhfX8uY pic.twitter.com/CevNBQXQTS — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020