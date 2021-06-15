All-NBA vote reportedly costs Jayson Tatum more than $30 million, may be committing to US Olympic squad

ST. LOUIS–The National Basketball Association announced its “All-NBA” squads Tuesday night, and while one St. Louis star was honored, another one was not, and the result was costly.
Bradley Beal was named to the Third Team, as voted on by sportswriters and broadcasters.
The Chaminade graduate earned the honor for the first time.
His fellow Red Devil alum Jayson Tatum was not selected, despite a season where he scored 50 or more points four times in less than two months. He also missed time due to COVID-19 and upon his return, needed an inhaler.
The snub isn’t just about bragging rights.
The decision means Tatum is out $32.5 million, as called for in his contract, according to Spotrac.
Social media was full of support, starting with his trainer, former Webster Groves guard Drew Hanlen.
On the positive side, Yahoo Sports reports that Tatum has committed to playing for USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics.
Beal is also a finalist under consideration.