All-NBA vote reportedly costs Jayson Tatum more than $30 million, may be committing to US Olympic squad

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Boston. Tatum scored 60 points to lead the Celtics to a 143-140 victory in overtime. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ST. LOUIS–The National Basketball Association announced its “All-NBA” squads Tuesday night, and while one St. Louis star was honored, another one was not, and the result was costly.

Bradley Beal was named to the Third Team, as voted on by sportswriters and broadcasters.

The Chaminade graduate earned the honor for the first time.

His fellow Red Devil alum Jayson Tatum was not selected, despite a season where he scored 50 or more points four times in less than two months. He also missed time due to COVID-19 and upon his return, needed an inhaler.

The snub isn’t just about bragging rights.

The decision means Tatum is out $32.5 million, as called for in his contract, according to Spotrac.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum not making the All-NBA team disqualifies him from earning an escalator $32 million bonus that was in his contract. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 16, 2021

Social media was full of support, starting with his trainer, former Webster Groves guard Drew Hanlen.

Jayson Tatum averaged more points, more rebounds, more steals, more blocks & less turnovers than Paul George.



He also averaged more points, more rebounds, more blocks & had a higher 3pt & FT% than Jimmy Butler.



Leave no doubt next season, @jaytatum0 — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) June 16, 2021

”Show me Jayson Tatum actually guarding somebody and locking them down” pic.twitter.com/ntOhTp7i5Y — val (@VALENTlNUH) June 15, 2021

On the positive side, Yahoo Sports reports that Tatum has committed to playing for USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics.

Beal is also a finalist under consideration.