Alton River Dragons announce inaugural season schedule

ALTON, Ill. – The Alton River Dragons inaugural season will open at home against the Cape Girardeau Cape Catfish on Thursday, May 27.

The River Dragons will play a 60-game regular-season with all of their home games at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Home games played Tuesday through Saturday will begin at 6:35 p.m. Home games on Sunday will start at 4:35 p.m.

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League.

Click here for the full schedule.