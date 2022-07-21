Let’s talk some River Dragons! We don’t hear that too often The Alton River Dragons of the Prospect Summer League are heading to the playoffs. The River Dragons won this first half of the Prairie Land division with an 18-13 record. That clinched the team a spot in the post season in just their second season in the league. The River Dragons will host a playoff game on August 7th in Alton and the players are excited to play in front of their home crowd in the playoffs.

