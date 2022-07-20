For the ninth straight time the American League has won the Major League Baseball All-Star game. Their latest triumph came in the 92nd All-Star game, 3-2 over the National League on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The NL grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a run scoring single by Mookie Betts and a solo home run hit by the Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt. The American League grabbed the lead for good in the fourth inning. Giancarlo Stanton hit a game tying two run homer, followed by Byron Buxton’s solo shot putting the AL up 3-2.

Besides Goldschmidt’s home run, other Cardinals were involved in this All-Star game. Albert Pujols pinch hit in the fourth inning but flew out to left field. Ryan Helsley pitched the eighth inning. He tosses a scoreless frame while striking out two AL batters. Miles Mikolas was selected to the NL All-Stars but not appear in the game. Nolan Arenado missed the game due to a back injury.