Amid rumors, Packers GM says, 'We are not trading Aaron Rodgers'

Sports

by: Dara Bitler/KDVR,

In this photo from Jan. 16, 2021, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

(KDVR) – On Thursday night, rumors swirled that Aaron Rodgers would be traded from the Green Bay Packers.

They started after ESPN’s Adam Schefter sent out a tweet saying, “Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.”

There were several reports that followed saying that Rodgers would be interested in a trade to the Broncos.

However, later Thursday night, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said he couldn’t envision any scenario in which he would deal Rodgers.

“We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” Gutekunst said Thursday night after the first round of the NFL draft.

The ESPN report, citing unidentified sources, said the Packers have offered to extend the reigning MVP’s contract and that team CEO Mark Murphy, Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur each met with Rodgers during the offseason.

Gutekust responded to the report by saying, “We are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.” He expanded on those remarks late Thursday following the Packers’ first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes.

“I’m not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said. “Like I said, we’re going to work toward that and we’ve been working toward that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader. He’s so important to his teammates, to his coaches, so yeah, that’s the goal.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

