Andy Reid earns 100th win with Chiefs, makes NFL history

PHILADELPHIA – With a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reached the century mark of wins with the franchise.

Reid becomes the only head coach in NFL history to win 100+ games with two franchises. He won 140 games during his time with his former team, the Eagles.

Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013 and since has won 5 division titles, 2 AFC championships and Super Bowl.

The Chiefs get back to winning ways and a 2-2 record.

Kansas City will host the red-hot Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football on October 10.