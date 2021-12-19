Andy Strickland talking Blues and his annual Christmas surprise box for Martin

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over on Sports Final with Bally Sports Midwest Blues hockey reporter Andy Strickland. They talk Blues, their just announced Covid-19 shutdown when playing teams from Canada which postpone their next two games against the Senators and Maple Leafs. They also talk about if NHL players will go to the upcoming Winter Olympics and Blues topics, Charlie Lindgren and Vladimir Tarasenko.

It’s a FOX-2 Sports tradition. Andy Strickland from Bally Sports Midwest stops by to talk Blues and NHL, but when it’s Christmastime he also serves as Santa Strick. Andy and FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne open the “surprise box” from Globe Drug. The boxes have random items and are perfect for an office party or a white elephant gift.