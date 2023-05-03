The losses continue to mount for the Cardinals and they suffered their toughest one of the young season on Wednesday night, a 6-4 defeat to the Angels at Busch Stadium. Leading 4-3 going to the top of the 9th inning, Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos blew the lead and a save opportunity giving up home runs to the Angels Jake Lamb and Mike Trout.

The Cardinals fared well against Angels dual threat hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani. They scored 4 runs off Ohtani in his 5 innings pitched. Nolan Gorman and Dylan Carlson hit home runs off Ohtani to give the Birds a 4-3 lead.

But the 9th inning collapse sent the Cardinals to their 5th straight defeat and 21st loss of the season. Their 10-21 record is now the worst in the National League.