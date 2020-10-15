AP source: Tyronn Lue agrees to become next Clippers coach

TORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 17: Head Coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on in the second half of the NBA season opener against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on October 17, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Tyronn Lue (TY’-rahn LOO) has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The person tells The Associated Press that final terms are still being worked on.

Lue would replace Doc Rivers, who coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons.

Lue was on Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals.

Lue went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking over at the midpoint of the 2015-16 season and leading them to their first NBA title.

He left the Cavs after six games of the 2018-19 season.