The Carolina Hurricanes were able to retain two players — goalie Antti Raanta and forward Jesper Fast — before the NHL’s free agent signing period began on Saturday.

The New York Rangers, meantime, were quick out of the gate in signing two free agents, forward Blake Wheeler and goalie Jonathan Quick. Wheeler signed a one-year deal worth $800,000 plus another $300,000 in incentives a day after the former Jets captain was placed on unconditional waivers by Winnipeg for the purpose to have the remainder of his contract bought out.

The Rangers announced Wheeler’s signing while a person familiar with the player’s contact revealed its value to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Rangers did not disclose monetary terms.

Wheeler is a 13-year NHL veteran, who has topped 20 goals seven times, and joins a Rangers team that could lose Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko to free agency.

Quick is a two-time Stanley Cup-championship starter while with the Los Angeles Kings, and ended last season winning his third title as a backup with Vegas. In New York, the 16-year NHL veteran is expected to serve as a backup to Igor Shesterkin. Quick signed a one-year, $825,000 deal that includes $100,000 in incentives, according to a second person familiar with the contract.

In Carolina, the Hurricanes kept one half of what became their starting goalie rotation by signing Raanta to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Frederik Andersen was the other half of the tandem, and was preparing to hit the market.

Fast signed a a two-year contract worth $4.8 million, with the deal including a modified no-trade clause.

“Jesper is an extremely hard worker on both ends of the ice, and his consistency has played a key role in our success over the past three seasons,” general manager Don Waddell said. “He is the kind of person and player that every team is looking for, and we are thrilled to have him back.”

The 31-year-old Fast has 10 NHL seasons of experience, including the past three with the Canes.

Fast is a reliable and speedy winger who has thrived in the Hurricanes’ aggressive-forecheck system, working on the second line in the playoffs and scoring two overtime winners in the postseason – including the Game 5 clincher against New Jersey in Round 2. He had 0 goals and 19 assists in 80 regular-season games last year, and scored six playoff goals as Carolina reached the Eastern Conference final.

The Toronto Maple Leafs added muscle by signing forward Ryan Reaves to a three-year, $4.05 million contract, according to a third person with knowledge of the deal.

The Buffalo Sabres are bringing back forward Tyson Jost by signing him to a one-year, $2 million contract. Jost re-signed with Buffalo after the team declined to issue him a qualifying offer. The Sabres also addressed their defensive needs by signing former Bruins blue-liner Connor Clifton to a three-year, $9.99 million contact and former Avalanche blue-liner Erik Johnson to a one-year, $3.25 million deal. Johnson is a 15-year NHL veteran, who won a Stanley Cup in spending the past 13 seasons with Colorado.

The New Jersey Devils did some internal business bringing back Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian after deciding not to tender either forward a qualifying offer. McLeod got $1.4 million for next season and Bastian $2.7 million over two years.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard contributed to this report.