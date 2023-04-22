WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Michael Amadio scored at 3:40 of the second overtime Saturday to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets and a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Dylan Samberg’s clearing attempt for Winnipeg from the back boards, deflected off Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev’s skate to Amadio for a one-timer that went into the top right corner — going between goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s head and glove.

“It is something that I will remember forever for sure,” said Amadio, who scored his first playoff goal in his fourth career postseason game. “I kind of didn’t even see it go in. I just kind of put it on net and then I heard all the guys on the ice start screaming and that was when I knew.”

Jets coach Rick Bowness said he talked to Samberg after the game.

“You get in those situations and the puck takes a bounce off a skate or a stick and it goes to them. That’s usually how overtime games are ended,” Bowness said. “I talked to him right away. He’s a big part of why we’re here. We’ll keep playing him.”

Adam Lowry tied it for Winnipeg with 21.9 seconds left in regulation, beating goalie Laurent Brossoit of a rebound to cap a three-goal, third-period comeback.

“Give them credit, they had a good push in the third,” Vegas forward Jack Eichel said. “But coming in after the third before the first overtime, we had a lot of confidence in the room.” Nino Niederreiter scored at 2:04 of the third and Mark Scheifele connected on a power play with 5:52 left to cut it to 4-3.

Eichel had two power-play goals and added an assist. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Keegan Kolesar also scored. Brossoit, who spent three seasons with the Jets, made 30 saves.

Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 43 shots.

A sold-out crowd of 15,325 at Canada Life Centre continued the “whiteout” playoff tradition of wearing white and waving white towels. Game 4 of the Western Conference series is Monday night in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg All-Star defenseman Josh Morrisey left four minutes into the first period with a lower-body injury. Morrissey collided knee-on-knee with Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud and appeared to be favoring his right knee.

