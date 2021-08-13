Arch Apparel announces NIL deals with college athletes hailing from St. Louis

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, is hit by Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS– Arch Apparel, the St. Louis-based clothing brand Friday announced it had struck name, image and likeness deals with eight college student-athletes, all with ties to the St. Louis area.

“We are happy to show support and encourage individuals who shed a positive light on our city,” said Aaron Park, Owner and CEO of Arch Apparel in a news release. “We look forward to working with these young athletes to support them on their athletic journey.”

The “Arch Apparel Athletes” are:

Brady Cook, Missouri Football (Chaminade)

DJ Miller, Iowa State Football (John Burroughs)

Brandon Miller, Texas A&M Track (John Burroughs)

Lyndsey Heckel, SLU Soccer (Nerinx Hall)

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri Basketball (Cardinal Ritter/Whitfield)

Anna Bair, Ole Miss Volleyball (Urusuline Academy)

DJ Shannon, Illinois Wrestling (CBC)

Taylor Beaven, Stanford Volleyball (Seckman)

The largest opportunity, financially speaking, that the athletes will have will come through releasing various items designed using their NIL, which will be a 50/50 profit share. They also have the opportunity to make a commission through a discount code-based program,” Kirsten Coonen, Arch Apparel’s Chief Design Officer told FOX2 in an email.

“The agreement also includes opportunities for professional photoshoots and appearances/signings when applicable. We also are of course keeping them stocked with Arch Apparel gear.”