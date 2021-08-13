Arch Apparel announces NIL deals with college athletes hailing from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– Arch Apparel, the St. Louis-based clothing brand Friday announced it had struck name, image and likeness deals with eight college student-athletes, all with ties to the St. Louis area.
“We are happy to show support and encourage individuals who shed a positive light on our city,” said Aaron Park, Owner and CEO of Arch Apparel in a news release. “We look forward to working with these young athletes to support them on their athletic journey.”
The “Arch Apparel Athletes” are:
- Brady Cook, Missouri Football (Chaminade)
- DJ Miller, Iowa State Football (John Burroughs)
- Brandon Miller, Texas A&M Track (John Burroughs)
- Lyndsey Heckel, SLU Soccer (Nerinx Hall)
- Aijha Blackwell, Missouri Basketball (Cardinal Ritter/Whitfield)
- Anna Bair, Ole Miss Volleyball (Urusuline Academy)
- DJ Shannon, Illinois Wrestling (CBC)
- Taylor Beaven, Stanford Volleyball (Seckman)
The largest opportunity, financially speaking, that the athletes will have will come through releasing various items designed using their NIL, which will be a 50/50 profit share. They also have the opportunity to make a commission through a discount code-based program,” Kirsten Coonen, Arch Apparel’s Chief Design Officer told FOX2 in an email.
“The agreement also includes opportunities for professional photoshoots and appearances/signings when applicable. We also are of course keeping them stocked with Arch Apparel gear.”