Arch Madness celebrating 30-year anniversary in St. Louis, local businesses appreciate the economic stimulation

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Valley Conference has been hosting Arch Madness in St. Louis for 30 years.

Teams are competing for the MVC Conference Tournament Championship and a guaranteed ticket to the 2020 NCAA Tournament. While we all get the chance to watch high-level basketball, our local businesses are winning as well.

Associate Commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference Mike Kern says that the tournament is a great annual event that stimulates the local economy.

“We estimate that annually we are between $8 million and $12 million. Over the course of our 30 years, you extrapolate over that, we’re over $250 million,” Kern said.

St. Louis is a central location for all 10 Missouri Valley Schools. As a result, fans happily make the trip to cheer on their respected school. While doing so, they stay in nearby hotels, eat at local restaurants, and shop at local stores. Businesses downtown look forward to Arch Madness every year.

“It’s phenomenal. It brings a great vibe. Great group of people down here," said Michaela Hogue, assistant manager of Rosalita’s on Washington Avenue. "Everybody seems to be very happy, especially the further along their teams get, and with that, they spend more money.”

The Valley does not plan on taking the tournament outside of St. Louis anytime soon. They are happy with the location and the great crowd it draws.

The semi-final games will be played on Saturday, March 7 and the championship game on Sunday, March 8. All games are being played at the Enterprise Center. You can check for game times on the Missouri Valley website.

