Arch Madness in St. Louis for 30th Straight Year

It’s a marriage that’s now thirty years old. The Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, “Arch Madness” and the city of St. Louis. The annual championship that sends the winner to the NCAA Tournament is this weekend, March 5-8 at Enterprise Center. The MVC has enjoyed the thirty year run in the city that’s their conference’s headquarters. Bradley is the defending champ of “Arch Madness” and looking to repeat and get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Jordan Barnes, a CBC alum, returns home with his Indiana State team. They are the three seed in the MVC Tournament. Barnes is happy to return home to play in front of family and friends.

