Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was named National League Player of Week on Monday. he had quite the week the past seven days, hitting .476 with 3 home runs, 8 RBI and 8 runs scored. Arenado and pitcher Adam Wainwright credit the Cardinals fans for their great support in the team’s just complete 6-0 home stand sweeping both the Cubs and Yankees.

