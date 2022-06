Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado had three hits including his 10th home run of the season and drove in three runs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the Padres on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium. It capped a three series sweep for the Redbirds over San Diego. Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans has the post game report.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction