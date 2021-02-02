Arenado officially a Cardinal!

The St. Louis Cardinals sent out official conformation they have acquired All-star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. The six player deal is Arenado, a eight time gold glove winner coming to the Cardinals. The Rockies will receive these players from the Cardinals, left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, infielder Elehuris Montero, right-handed pitcher Tony Locey, infielder Mateo Gil and right-handed pitcher Jake Sommers.
The Rockies will also send the Cardinals $50 million dollars in the transaction to help with Arenado’s hefty contract.
The Cardinals have scheduled an 11:00 AM zoom press conference on Tuesday, February 2nd to introduce Arenado.