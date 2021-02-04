Reporter spoofs the Cards and the Rockies in this funny take on the Arenado trade

ST. LOUIS, Mo- To the best of our knowledge, there were no reporters present as the Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals negotiated the mega-deal that ultimately brought Nolan Arenado to St. Louis.
But FOX2’s Charlie Marlow, channeling some of the now-famous videos which have hit Tik-Tok and Twitter over the last year, has given us a humorous look at how discussions between Colorado GM Jeff Bridich, Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak and Cards’ GM Michael Gersch could have transpired. Watch for yourself to see if it lines up with your version.