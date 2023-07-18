The Cardinals lone All-Star continues to lead the way even with the team buried in the standings.

Nolan Arenado hit a walk-off 3 run homer in the bottom of the 10th to lead the Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

St. Louis has now won 4 in a row despite proclamations by the front office that the focus has shifted to 2024.

Jordan Montgomery, a likely trade piece, pitched 6 innings only giving up 1 run.

With the win the Cardinals are no longer in last place, moving past the Pittsburgh Pirates into fourth place

in the National League Central.