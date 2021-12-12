Arizona comes back to beat Illini 83-79

Arizona came back from an 18-0 Illini run in the first half to win 83-79 in Champaign on Saturday afternoon. Trent Frazier keyed that Illini run, building a 37-24 lead. Frazier finished the game with a team high 24 points. Arizona got things closer before the end of the first half cutting the Illini deficit to 42-38 at the break. Bennedict Maturin of the Wildcats led all scorers with 30 points. The game went back and forth in the second half with Arizona finally coming out on top capitalizing on late Illinois turnovers. Alfonso Plummer helped the Illini offense with 25 points while Kofi Cockburn added 13 points and 13 rebounds for another double-double this season.
The loss drops the Illini to 7-3 on the year, while Arizona improved to a perfect 9-0 this season.