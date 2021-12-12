Arizona comes back to beat Illini 83-79

DEFIANCE, Mo. - People in St. Charles County woke up Saturday morning to incomprehensible damage. A deadly tornado touched down near Defiance on Route 94 and Highway F around 8 p.m. Friday night, leveling these two homes and several others. Two people were injured, one was killed.

"We did have a fatality here at the residence behind us. Her husband was also injured," said Dan Casy, fire chief for the New Melle Fire Protection District.

"They were elderly, they were on the first level of the home, one was in bed, one was apparently up getting a glass of water."

Strong winds blew the house across the field. The couple was 100 yards away when they were found, the woman was transported to the hospital where she passed away.

A barn on Highway F had collapsed, one person was trapped inside along with five horses. The person was rescued, and two horses died.

The damage along Highway F was extreme.

"I mean, the amount of trees that were split like toothpicks is insane," said Tony Frisella, manager of Frisella Nursery in Defiance.

He said he's never experienced anything like this; trees and debris filled the road on his way to the nursery.

"It took us about two hours to even get enough trees cleared to get to this area. And I mean, never seen anything like this," he said.