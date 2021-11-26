Arkansas beats Mizzou in Battle Line rivalry 34-17

For the first time since 2015, Arkansas has won the Battle Line rivalry game with Mizzou with a 34-17 victory on Friday in Fayetteville, AR. After a tight 10-6 first half lead for the Razorbacks, they scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to put this game away. Arkansas (8-4) got two touchdown runs by Raheim Sanders and a big game from receiver Treylon Burks. He caught seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers relied on running back Tyler Badie all game. He rushed the ball 41 times and gained 219 yards scoring one touchdown. Quarterback Connor Bazelak struggled, completing just 10 of 26 passes for 65 yards. Mizzou (6-6) will now await their bowl selection coming up on December 5th.