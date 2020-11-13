As the coin flips: Braggin’ Rights game will be in Columbia December 12

ST. LOUIS, Mo- In a “made for social media moment” Thursday night, the University of Missouri and University of Illinois athletic departments held a coin flip to determine which campus would host the 2020 installment of the ‘Braggin’ Rights’ men’s basketball game.

The coin went in Mizzou’s’ favor, meaning the game will be held December 12 in Columbia. The contest is normally held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis but won’t be this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. No fans will be allowed in attendance, only family members.

A tip-off time and broadcast partners have not been announced.

“This is a game that has to take place,” Missouri Head Coach Cuonzo Martin said during the announcement prior to the flip.

The last time the teams played on campus was in 1979. Missouri has won the last two matchups, while Illinois leads the all-time series 32-18. The Illini are a preseason Top 10 team according to the Associated Press. The Tigers return a veteran team in the Southeastern Conference but were picked to finish tenth in media balloting announced Thursday.