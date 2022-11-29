Giving Tuesday was the right day for the Ascension Charity Classic golf tournament to distribute one point three million dollars in checks to local charities from monies raised from the annual Champions Tour golf tournament. Ascension held a luncheon at Norwood Hill Country Club on Tuesday, site of the Ascension Charity Classic to distribute the money raised. Just two years after the golf event began, the tournament has raised over two million dollars for North County charities.

