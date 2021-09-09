Ascension Charity Classic preview

It’s the night before the inaugural Ascension Charity Classic golf tournament to be held at Norwood Hills Country Club. 81 PGA Tour Champions golfers will compete in the three day event that goes from Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12.

Among the golfers competing will be three golfers with local ties, all named Jay. There’s Jay Delsing, a St. Louis Native and another St. Louis Native, Jay Williamson. Don’t forget about Jay Haas, he is a Belleville native.

One of the feature attractions outside of the tournament will special nine hole golf event to raise more money for local charities. Legendary golfers Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson will team up with Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith and Blues head coach Craig Berube. It will be Nicklaus and Smith going against Watson and Berube. The Blues coach is honored to be playing in this great golf event.