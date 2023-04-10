ST. LOUIS — The Ascension Charity Classic has enjoyed two successful years featuring some of golf great players, and some of the best charity work the sport has seen. Nick Ragone has been at the heart of all of it and he sat down with Fox 2 Sports director Martin Kilcoyne to talk about how to take it to the next level.
Ascension’s Nick Ragone on Tiger Woods and Ascension Charity Classic
by: Fox 2 Sports Staff
Posted:
Updated:
