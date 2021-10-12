Astros and Braves advance in baseball playoffs

Two more teams have advanced to the league championship series in Major League baseball on Tuesday. The Houston Astros knocked out Tony LaRussa’s Chicago White Sox winning 10-1 in game four to finish off that ALDS. Jose Altuve had three hits, including a three run homer while scoring four runs in the lopsided victory. The Astros advance to the American League Championship Series where they will face the Boston Red Sox. That series begins Friday night. You can see that game right here on Fox 2.

The Atlanta Braves are moving on to the National League Championship Series. They beat the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night in Atlanta. Freddie Freeman’s eighth inning home run off Brewers closer Josh Hader was the difference in the win. The Braves take the NLDS three games to one. They wait the winner of the other NLDS between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Those two teams were playing the late game on Tuesday night. As this writing the Dodgers held a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning. If a fifth and deciding game is needed, it will be on Thursday in San Francisco.