Astros and Braves advance in baseball playoffs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Kyle Tucker (30), Chas McCormick (20) andCarlos Correa (1) after beating the Chicago White Sox 10-1 in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Two more teams have advanced to the league championship series in Major League baseball on Tuesday. The Houston Astros knocked out Tony LaRussa’s Chicago White Sox winning 10-1 in game four to finish off that ALDS. Jose Altuve had three hits, including a three run homer while scoring four runs in the lopsided victory. The Astros advance to the American League Championship Series where they will face the Boston Red Sox. That series begins Friday night. You can see that game right here on Fox 2.

The Atlanta Braves are moving on to the National League Championship Series. They beat the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night in Atlanta. Freddie Freeman’s eighth inning home run off Brewers closer Josh Hader was the difference in the win. The Braves take the NLDS three games to one. They wait the winner of the other NLDS between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Those two teams were playing the late game on Tuesday night. As this writing the Dodgers held a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning. If a fifth and deciding game is needed, it will be on Thursday in San Francisco.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News