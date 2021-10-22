Astros shut out Red Sox, 5-0, win ALCS

Luis Garcia pitched five and two-thirds shutout innings to fuel the Houston Astros to a 5-0 win over the Boston Red Sox to win the American League Championship Series on Friday night in Houston. Garcia allowed just one hit in his outing while striking out seven. Yordan Alvarz was the hitting star for the Astros in game six. He went 4 for 4, driving in the first run of the game with a double in the first inning. Kyle Tucker supplied the insurance with a three run homer to make it a 5-0 Houston lead. The Red Sox offense disappeared in this game, getting just two hits.
Houston wins the ALCS four games to two. They advance to their third World Series in franchise history. They won the title in 2017. The Astros will play the winner of the National League Championship Series. Currently the Braves lead that series over the Dodgers three games to two. Game six of that series is Saturday in Atlanta.