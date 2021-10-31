Astros win Game 5, stay alive in World Series

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Trailing 3 games to 1 in the World Series and 4-0 in Game 5, the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and stay alive in the series. Adam Duvall cracked a grand slam home run in the bottom of the first inning to build a quick 4-0 lead. The Astros didn’t panic, scoring two runs in the second and two more in the third to tie the contest. a three run fifth inning gave the Astros the lead for good. Carlos Correa had three hits and drove in two runs to pace the Houston comeback. Yuli Gurriel chipped in three more hits and an RBI and light hitting catcher Martin Maldonado had one hit and drove in three more runs.

Game 6 of the 2021 World Series will shift back to Houston on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Braves still lead the series three games to two. Game 6 can be seen right here on KTVI-Fox 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News