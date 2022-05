His next stop is Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but for the past four decades Dick Vermeil has been right at home in the woods of Pennsylvania. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne made the trip to Chester County, PA to talk with the Rams former head coach. Vermeil gives us a look around his log cabin home that he helped build in the early 1980’s. We also hear from his wife Carol. The two have been married since 1956.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction