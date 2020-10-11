St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Eric Ohmer – October 10, 2020

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the week for October 10, 2020 is Eric Ohmer. The Mehlville football player was the star performer in the Panthers 24-21 win at Oakville on Friday night. Ohmer scored two touchdowns running the ball, including the game winning score. Ohmer rushed the ball 24 times for 182 yards and those two scores. Congrats to Eric Ohmer, this week’s St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week.
