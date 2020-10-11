St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Eric Ohmer – October 10, 2020

The St. Luke's Urgent Care Athlete of the Week for September 26, 2020 is Colin Bunner. The junior football player from Holt High School had quite a night last night. Bunner starred in Holt's 48-28 win over Zumwalt West. Bunner is a wide receiver on the Indians squad. In last night's game, Bunner caught three touchdown passes on offense. On defense, Bunner had 11 tackles including two quaterback sacks. Bunner is also the punter on Holt's team. He pulled off a fake punt for a big gain to set up another Holt score. The Indians are off to a 5-0 start this season, thanks to Bunner's efforts. Congrats to Colin Bunner, this week's St. Luke's Urgent Care Athlete of the Week.