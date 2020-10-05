St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Jordan Nesbitt – October 2, 2020

This week’s St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for Saturday, October 4, 2020 is Jordan Nesbitt. The talented high school basketball player from St. Louis Christian Academy made his college choice this week. Nesbitt, a high recruited forward narrowed his college choices down to SLU, Illinois and Memphis. Nesbitt picked Memphis to play his college basketball. The coach there is former NBA star Penny Hardaway. Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow talked it over with Nesbitt on how his reached his decision.
