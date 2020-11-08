St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Parkway West’s Ja’Marion Wayne – 11/7/20

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the week for November 7, 2020 is Ja’Marion Wayne. He led his football team, the Parkway West Longhorns to a 49-28 playoff win over Summit on November 6, 2020. Wayne caught a pair of touchdown passes and also intercepted passes while playing defense for Parkway West last night.
Nominate an “Athlete of the Week”
Know a super high school athlete? Submit your nomination for the St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week. Some of St. Louis’ best athletes are featured every Saturday night on during Sports Final. What are you waiting for?