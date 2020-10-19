St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Quaran Williams, October 17, 2020

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for October 17, 2020 is Parkway North football player Quaran Williams. The sophomore quarterback on the Vikings football team ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns in Parkway North’s 24-20 win at Parkway South on Friday night. Williams efforts helped the Vikings to their first win of the season.
