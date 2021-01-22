Atlanta Braves remember Hank Aaron

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRG) — The Atlanta Braves are remembering Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. The Mobile native has died at the age of 86. Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk tweeted condolences Friday morning, saying, “it is with great sadness we share the passing of our home run king, Hank Aaron.”

Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934. He played in sandlots and briefly played in the Negro Leagues and minor leagues through his youth. At the age of 20, Aaron made his Major League Debut and started his 23-year-career with the then-Milwaukee Braves. 

McGuirk’s statement went on to say in full,

“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank. He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts.  His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world.  His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts. We are heartbroken and thinking of his wife Billye and their children Gaile, Hank, Jr., Lary, Dorinda and Ceci and his grandchildren.”

