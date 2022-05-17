Colorado’s Josh Manson scored at 8:02 of overtime to win Game 1 of the Blues vs Avalanche second round playoff series, 3-2. The Avs outshot the Blues 13-0 in overtime dominating extra time. Jordan Binnington was the real star for the Blues stopping 51 of 54 Colorado shots, many of them from point blank range. The Blues were outshot in Game 1, 54 to 25.

Ryan O’Reilly opening the scoring in the first period scoring off an Avalanche turnover. Colorado scored two goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Valeri Nichushkin tied the game 1-1 and Sam Girard’s goal gave the Avs their first lead of the game. Jordan Kyrou scored at 16:46 of the third period on the power play to even the game at 2-2.

Game 2 of the series will be Thursday night in Denver with an 8:30 PM face off.