Avalanche beat Blues 4-3, handing them first loss of season

The Blues five game winning streak to start the season ended on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. The Colorado Avalanche scored three unanswered goals to build a lead, then hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Blues.
Colton Parayko scored his first goal of the season in the first period to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead. The Avalanche responded with the tying goal in that same period, then added two more in the second to build a 3-1 lead. J.T. Compher scored two of those goals for the Avs. Brayden Schenn scored in the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2. Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar scored 38 seconds later to up their lead to two goals again. Vladimir Tarasenko made it interesting with his fourth goal of the year, making it a 4-3 game with 3:59 to play.
The Blues were outshot badly in the contest, 42-18. Jordan Binnington held St. Louis in the game with 38 saves. The Blues will hope to start a new winning streak on Saturday when the Chicago Blackhawks come to Enterprise Center.