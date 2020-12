PROGRAM NOTE: The Week 16 and Week 17 episodes of “Big Game Bound” will not be streamed. The episodes, hosted by FOX 2 in St. Louis, will be available on demand at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Streaming will resume in January 2021.

(NEXSTAR) — On this week’s episode of “Big Game Bound,” we preview a rare late-season matchup involving division leaders with 10+ wins under their belts: the Tennessee Titans travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers Sunday night. KTVI FOX2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne discusses the Big Game with Cory Curtis in Nashville. Curtis says the Titans are more than just their monster running back Derrick Henry, and shouldn't have trouble playing in Wisconsin in late December.