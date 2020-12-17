Back injuries lead to Blues forward Alexander Steen’s retirement

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen has announced his retirement after 15 years in the NHL due to degenerative herniated discs in his back.

Steen has played 1,018 games in his career.

The final straw was when Steen injured his back during the 2019-20 season.

“This has been an emotional process,” Steen told stlouisblues.com. “But as I look back on my years in hockey, I would like to thank our organization, our city, our fans and my teammates as I am so proud of all the teams I was part of.”

Steen scored 245 goals and had 377 assists along with a Stanley Cup championship with the Blues in 2019.

Steen played with the Toronto Maple Leafs and then arrived in St. Louis in November of 2008.

He ranks fourth in games played with 765 in Blues history, ninth in goals with 195, sixth in assists with 301 and fifth in points with 496. He is ranked third in most playoff games played in a Blues sweater with 91. Brett Hull and Alex Pietrangelo are the only two ahead of him.

THANK YOU, STEENER!

Enjoy a look back at Alexander Steen's incredible career that spanned 15 seasons, including 12 with the Blues. https://t.co/dd7axRNxno #stlblues pic.twitter.com/YBKFgnAoWj — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 17, 2020

The @StLouisBlues announce Alexander Steen will retire due to back injury. — Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) December 17, 2020

St. Louis Blues Alexander Steen watches the puck in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on December 13, 2015. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI