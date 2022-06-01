ST. LOUIS – In 2019, Arch Rival Roller Derby ranked among the top five teams in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) world rankings.

In 2020, COVID 19 shut down all roller derby competition.

For two years, Arch Rival representatives waited patiently for the chance to compete again.

In 2022, local roller derby enthusiasts returned to the track for a scrimmage, building toward the return of local competition in winter of 2022.

