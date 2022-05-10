Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader circled the bases on a gapper hit for an inside the park home run, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles knocked off the redbirds 5-3 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. The Orioles built a 5-0 lead with home runs by Cedric Mullins and Tyler Nevin. Bader hit a shot off the wall in left center field and the ball took a bounce towards the left field corner. That allowed Bader to circle the bases for the first inside the park home run in Busch Stadium III history. Brendan Donovan hit a solo homer in the ninth inning. It was his first Major League home run to cut the deficit to 5-3. The Redbirds put the tying runs on base in the ninth but couldn’t get them home.

Packy Naughton was the Cardinals starting pitcher and took the loss, pitching three and a third innings, allowing three runs. Naughton was starting for Adam Wainwright, who is still on the Covid injured list. Waino is not showing any symptoms, but needs two negative tests to return to action.