Bader is NL Player of Week, Cards on their ongoing winning streak

The Cardinals record-setting winning streak is on hold until Tuesday night. The sixteen game stretch will be put to the test against the Milwaukee Brewers as the Cardinals beginthe final homestand of the season. The Cardinals winning streak is the longest in franchise history, and it’s the longest in the National League since 1951. Adam Wainwright pitches Tuesdayas the Cardinals look to clinch the National League’s final Wild Card. The day off on Monday did involve some Cardinal news. Harrison Bader named the National League Player of the Week. He hit .517 with 3 home runs and scored 10 runs.

Here’s Cards shortstop Paul DeJong and team president Bill DeWitt III on the team’s current winning streak.