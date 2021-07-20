Ballwin native Blaine Gabbert celebrates Super Bowl win at White House

WASHINGTON – Ballwin native and former Mizzou quarterback Blaine Gabbert visited the White House Tuesday to celebrate his Super Bowl win with President Biden and his Tampa Bay teammates.

Gabbert was the backup quarterback for Tom Brady this past season. This was his first Super Bowl win.

He left Mizzou following his junior year and was the tenth pick of the 2011 draft. He played three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers from 2014 to 2017, then he played one season with the Arizona Cardinals, one season with the Tennessee Titans, and has played one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In May, the Buccaneers re-signed Gabbert to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million. In 2020 he earned $1.187 million and in 2019 he earned $1.6 million.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Blaine Gabbert #11 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs Tom Brady #12 during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)







In week 16 of the 2020-2021 season, head coach Bruce Arians rested Brady and Gabbert completed 9 of 16 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. The Buccaneers went on to win the game 47-7 against the Detroit Lions.