ST. LOUIS – Direct streams of Bally Sports regional sports networks will be available this fall.

Cardinals and Blues fans will be able to stream Bally Sports Midwest games when they purchase this plan for about $16 to $20 per month. Bally Sports+ plans to have a soft launch in the Q2 of 2022 and a wide launch in the fall.

The plan will cost $189.99 annually ($15.83 per month) or $19.99 per month. Cable and satellite subscribes of Bally Sports will not be charged for streaming games on Bally Sports+.