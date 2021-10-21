Barone era ready for year three at SIU-Edwardsville

ST. LOUIS–The Brian Barone era of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville men’s basketball is about to enter year three, with the Cougars starting the season on the road November 9 at Marquette.
SIUE is picked to finish seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference after reaching the conference tournament last season.
While the club will be paced by the twin combo of guard Shamar and forward Lamar Wright, along with guard Courtney Carter, the Cougars’ head coach says redshirt freshman guard and Collinsville grad Ray’Sean Taylor will have a “high impact on our team.” Taylor missed his freshman season after a knee injury in offseason workouts.
Barone credits Taylor for staying engaged with the team during his rehab, which he says was ahead of schedule. Barone says Taylor is making “freshman mistakes” in practice, not “injury” mistakes, and that he’s also making contributions like an upperclassman.
For Barone, year three hopes to bring a sense of normalcy for the program, which he took over in 2019 and impacted, along with everyone else, by the coronavirus pandemic which saw teams play in empty venues before cardboard cutouts.
The team’s home opener is November 15 against Knox.