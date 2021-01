TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" compares two St. Louis athletes, Justin Faulk and Matt Holliday. Faulk acquired by the Blues was immediately given a new, big contract, much like the Cardinals did with Matt Holliday a few years back. Now Faulk, a current Blues player is being scrutinized by fans and media, just as Holliday was in his days with the Cardinals. TKO is hoping Faulk's Blues career matches Holliday's successful run with the Cardinals.